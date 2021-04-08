Triple H reveals which current WWE Superstars he wants to face before retiring

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H recently joined SportsNation for an interview ahead of WrestleMania 37. During the conversation, he revealed some interesting plans, before hanging up his wrestling boots.

Triple H then revealed some of the current WWE Superstars that he would like to face in a potential retirement tour. Triple H admitted that the list is pretty long before naming the likes of AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

"It's a pretty long list. Because you never turn that side of it off. I guess it's like being in a band or something. Cool music is cool music. I watch talent now and look for their strengths and weaknesses, just like I did when I working with them. I see all these guys and its the AJ's and people like that. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre; people that are on the main roster that I go 'love to do that with them.'"

I asked @tripleh about a possible retirement match and got an incredibly thoughtful answer that I think a lot of wrestling fans would love to see when possible.



Triple H also has multiple NXT Superstars on his list of people he would like to face before retirement

Many fans believe Triple H should face an NXT Superstar in his retirement match. The 14-time world champion has played a massive role in the success of WWE's third brand NXT. Triple H himself revealed that there are multiple NXT Superstars like Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne, that he would love to face before calling it a day.

"But then I pass that and I look at NXT and I'm like 'Balor, Ciampa, Gargano, Pete Dunne.' There's so many talent that are out there that are incredible performers that I'd love to work with. Of course in your mind you're also 30 and not 52 envisioning this. So there's a difference also. But there's a lot of people, if I had to make a list, there's a lot of people I'd like to work with." (h/t WrestlingInc)

I will love to see AJ Styles wrestle Triple H, that would be awesome to see it happen. https://t.co/IYm9Kk4rny — 𝓚𝔁𝓷𝓰 𝓣𝓪𝓮 🤴🏾👺 (@IAm_KxngTae) April 2, 2021

Triple H last wrestled earlier this year on Monday Night RAW against Randy Orton. While many expected him to have a match at WrestleMania 37 this year, that didn't happen.

