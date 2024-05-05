Triple H reveals message sent to him by Nick Khan during WWE Backlash

Triple H has revealed a text exchange he had with WWE President Nick Khan during Backlash 2024. The premium live event took place today in front of a lively crowd in France.

This year's Backlash event is in the books and new champions were crowned. Cody Rhodes outlasted AJ Styles in the main event, and the energy from the crowd in France was persistent the entire night.

Speaking at the press conference following Backlash, Triple H was asked if the company is considering a return to France soon. The King of Kings revealed he got a text message from Nick Khan during the premium live event suggesting they should run a stadium show in France.

"So, obviously as everybody knows in WWE right now, sort of my partner in crime in the moment of all of this is Nick Khan, the president of WWE. Without sharing too much, I got a text from him about halfway through the show that said 'Stadium?' That tells you all you need to know," he said. [From 39:20 - 39:44]

Triple H on how WWE determines where to host events

The crowd in France was loud throughout the duration of Backlash and Triple H has shared that the company is looking to have events where the product is enjoyed the most.

During the press conference following Backlash 2024, the veteran commented on how the promotion chooses where to host its events. He stated the company wants the events to take place where the fans are invested.

"We're looking to go to the places where WWE will be enjoyed the most. I think that is... things move around the list, but it is putting together a puzzle of where everybody is and how we move around the globe logistically. Moving all of the talent, all the staff, it is a big undertaking. So we will dig into it and hopefully we have some announcements soon for everyone in a lot of different global markets," said Triple H. [From 40:30 - 41:03]

Vince McMahon resigned earlier this year, but the company has maintained its popularity during the leadership change. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for fans following this year's WWE Backlash.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.