Triple H has ruined 40-year-old WWE star, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Many WWE stars have flourished in the company since Triple H took charge of creative. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Dominik Mysterio have been the biggest beneficiaries under the Game and have gone on to become bona fide stars in the company, with Zayn and Mysterio holding titles currently, while Uso is now a former World Heavyweight Champion.
While many such stars have grown under Triple H, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that one certain superstar has regressed under him. He's talking about two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who recently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.
During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the 40-year-old wrestler has become a whiner under the new regime. McIntyre has been World Champion under Triple H just once, and that too for just over five minutes as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WrestleMania XL.
"They've got Drew McIntyre in the ring. And now I'm watching this, bro, and now 1,000% Drew McIntyre is whining. Now he's a whiner. And I'm like, I'm looking at this guy and I'm saying to myself, this is the last guy that would ever be a whiner. This guy would be destroying everyone who steps in a ring with him. He'd have nothing to whine about. But now they've made a guy like Drew McIntyre a bona fide whiner. I don't even know how you would do that on purpose," Russo said.
Drew McIntyre has come close to winning the world title on multiple occasions in the company now. The one time he did win it in recent times, he spent too long trying to rub it in CM Punk's face at WrestleMania XL, and that ended up costing him his title.
