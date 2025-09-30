Triple H has ruined 40-year-old WWE star, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Many WWE stars have flourished in the company since Triple H took charge of creative. Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Dominik Mysterio have been the biggest beneficiaries under the Game and have gone on to become bona fide stars in the company, with Zayn and Mysterio holding titles currently, while Uso is now a former World Heavyweight Champion.

Ad

While many such stars have grown under Triple H, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that one certain superstar has regressed under him. He's talking about two-time WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who recently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.

During Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the 40-year-old wrestler has become a whiner under the new regime. McIntyre has been World Champion under Triple H just once, and that too for just over five minutes as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him at WrestleMania XL.

Ad

Trending

"They've got Drew McIntyre in the ring. And now I'm watching this, bro, and now 1,000% Drew McIntyre is whining. Now he's a whiner. And I'm like, I'm looking at this guy and I'm saying to myself, this is the last guy that would ever be a whiner. This guy would be destroying everyone who steps in a ring with him. He'd have nothing to whine about. But now they've made a guy like Drew McIntyre a bona fide whiner. I don't even know how you would do that on purpose," Russo said.

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Drew McIntyre has come close to winning the world title on multiple occasions in the company now. The one time he did win it in recent times, he spent too long trying to rub it in CM Punk's face at WrestleMania XL, and that ended up costing him his title.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More