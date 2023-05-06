"Triple H's biggest failure so far" - Fans go wild after 37-year-old star continues his losing streak on WWE SmackDown

Triple H has received a lot of praise for his booking of WWE shows since becoming the Chief Content Officer. However, not everything has gone to plan for The Game. Fans criticized his booking after Karrion Kross suffered yet another loss on SmackDown.

Karrion Kross was one of the most dominant NXT Champions of all time during his first run with the company. Fans had a lot of hopes when he was shifted to the main roster, with many thinking that he could be primed for a push as a main event star.

However, things unraveled quickly, and the former IMPACT Wrestling star was released from the company. Once Triple H took over from Vince McMahon following the latter's retirement in 2022, Karrion Kross was reinstated into the company.

That has not happened yet, with Kross finding himself in a forgettable spot on the card. He has not won a televised match in nearly three months, and his winless streak continued on WWE SmackDown when he lost clean to Shinsuke Nakamura.

This sparked a reaction from the WWE Universe on social media. Many fans believed that Kross deserved better, while others thought that he was The Game's biggest failure yet.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful



#SmackDown Shinsuke Nakamura beats Karrion Kross CLEAN AS A SHEET. Shinsuke Nakamura beats Karrion Kross CLEAN AS A SHEET.#SmackDown

john pugh @Jspugh72John @Fightful Kross deserves better than this wwe is ruining his career he was a beast as nxt champ and everywhere he was before this @Fightful Kross deserves better than this wwe is ruining his career he was a beast as nxt champ and everywhere he was before this

WWE Confidential @WWEConfidential @Fightful Karrion Kross is going to be future endeavoured soon @Fightful Karrion Kross is going to be future endeavoured soon

WWE veteran feels Triple H is dropping the ball with Karrion Kross

As stated before, expectations were high when Triple H decided to bring back Karrion Kross, considering the latter's success in NXT.

However, WWE veteran Paul London recently stated that the company has dropped the ball with the former NXT Champion.

"[Is WWE dropping the ball with Karrion Kross?] Probably. I won't be surprised. I think Hunter really liked him, likes him. And I think, from what I gather, any projects that obviously aren't Vince's [McMahon] are always at risk. And so, I don't know."

He added that Kross is one of the few credible-looking people the promotion has at the moment.

"I think he's one of the only credible-looking people and actually incredible people they have there from [a] promos standpoint, presentation standpoint, in-ring standpoint. I mean, he's awesome. And I'm not just saying this biasedly because he's one of my close friends, but I think from what I've seen of anything, like how do you miss the boat with that guy? I mean, you remember, 'Oh yeah, it's a company that's known to do that on its own level.' So, it doesn't surprise me, but it is unfortunate," London added. [2:06:30 - 2:07:29]

Karrion Kross was drafted to SmackDown following the 2023 Draft. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book him in the coming months.

