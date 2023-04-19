WWE is dropping the ball with 37-year-old superstar despite being a Triple H favorite, according to ex-WWE star

Former Tag Team Champion Paul London believes WWE is dropping the ball with Karrion Kross.

Kross initially joined the company in 2020. However, he was released from his contract in November 2021. After several months of absence, the 37-year-old and his wife, Scarlett, returned to WWE in August 2022 as they received an offer from Triple H. Nevertheless, the former NXT Champion has not been involved in any significant feud, except with Drew McIntyre since his comeback.

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked if WWE was dropping the ball with Kross. London answered the question, stating that he believes so despite the SmackDown star being liked by Triple H.

"[Is WWE dropping the ball with Karrion Kross?] Probably. I won't be surprised. I think Hunter really liked him, likes him. And I think, from what I gather, any projects that obviously aren't Vince's [McMahon] are always at risk. And so, I don't know."

The former Tag Team Champion praised Kross' abilities. However, he was not surprised by the former NXT Champion's current situation.

"I think he's one of the only credible-looking people and actually incredible people they have there from [a] promos standpoint, presentation standpoint, in-ring standpoint. I mean, he's awesome. And I'm not just saying this biasedly because he's one of my close friends, but I think from what I've seen of anything, like how do you miss the boat with that guy? I mean, you remember, 'Oh yeah, it's a company that's known to do that on its own level.' So, it doesn't surprise me, but it is unfortunate," London added. [2:06:30 - 2:07:29]

Karrion Kross hinted at feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE SmackDown

After several months of absence, Shinsuke Nakamura returned to SmackDown last Friday. Following The King of Strong Style's win over Madcap Moss on the blue brand, the camera cut to Karrion Kross's wife, Scarlett, holding a card. Another card was also displayed, showing Nakamura's face. Kross then appeared to say "tick-tock," hinting at a feud with the Japanese star.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry claimed that a feud between Kross and Nakamura would hurt both superstars. He explained that the company had not utilized Nakamura well. Meanwhile, Kross is not the same guy he was during his NXT run.

"As long as they allow [Karrion] Kross to be the Kross that we saw on NXT black-and-gold, but he’s not that guy. The matches that he had with Dijakovic and the matches that he had with all of the top-tier guys at that time, he’s not wrestling like that. He’s out there wrestling like, for lack of a better term, enhancement talent. He’s got to be him."

