Details on Triple H's negative reaction during first meeting with former WWE Superstar

Rene Dupree says he quickly learned how to introduce himself to WWE Superstars following his awkward first interaction with Triple H.

Dupree performed on WWE’s main roster between 2003 and 2007, during which time he became a Tag Team Champion at the age of 19. The Canadian initially addressed his veteran co-workers as “sir” when he met them for the first time, but not everyone appreciated his formal introduction.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree recalled how he mimicked D-Generation X’s signature taunt when he first spoke to Triple H. He thought the informal approach would work, but Vince McMahon’s son-in-law did not see the funny side.

“I met the son-in-law for the first time,” Dupree said. “So I’m thinking, ‘Well, f***, if all these other guys don’t wanna be called sir… D-Generation [taunt], what’s up, dude?’ Then I turned around [impression of Triple H grunting]. I quickly learned if you’re in the family you’re a sir. If you’re one of the boys you’re a, ‘Hey, brother.’ Bizarro world, but hey, c’est la vie.” [7:21-7:51]

Dupree added that Triple H “buried” several superstars in creative meetings. He also told a story about the NXT founder trying to make him look stupid when he struggled to understand his hotel room key number.

Three legends disliked Rene Dupree’s approach before Triple H

Up-and-coming WWE Superstars are taught about the meaning of respect in the locker room. For example, it is well known that opponents shake hands backstage to thank each other after their matches.

Prior to his conversation with Triple H, Rene Dupree used the word “sir” to respectfully introduce himself to Kane, Ric Flair, and Bob Orton Jr. However, all three men told him not to use that word.

“I said, ‘Hello, sir,’ and he [Bob Orton Jr.] went, ‘I’m not a sir,’ and walked right past me,” Dupree said. “Jesus Christ, that’s not very friendly. That was the only time I ever spoke to him. Dude, I got that a lot. First time I met Kane, I said, ‘Hello, sir, nice to meet you.’ ‘I’m not a sir.’ I called Ric Flair sir… ‘I’m not a sir.’” [6:57-7:20]

Dupree left WWE in 2007 at the age of 23. He was supposed to return in 2010, but WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis allegedly failed to respond to his phone calls.

