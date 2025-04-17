Triple H says Jey Uso isn't the "greatest performer" in the ring; reveals his honest opinion regarding the 39-year-old 

Triple H has made it clear how he feels about Jey Uso regarding his in-ring work. He has provided his honest opinion on the 39-year-old's work ethic.
Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. They will cross paths on Night 1, and this wouldn't be the first time the two of them meet in a WWE ring.
Speaking to Peter Rosenberg in an interview on WWE's official YouTube channel, Triple H discussed Jey's popularity with the WWE Universe:
"Jey has great athletic ability and the things that he does in the ring, he does well. Is he the most technical guy here, no. Is the greatest performer on the face of the earth in-ring, no. But, he has a charisma and a likability that he lets people in, and they want to see him succeed. When you walk into a building with 10,000, 30,000, or 60,000 and he walks out and that whole place is doing his entrance with him and is hanging on everything he does and are hanging on his words and his moments, that’s what it takes to be a top guy. It’s about box office." said Triple H [H/T: Fightful]
Jey Uso opened up about not headlining WrestleMania 41
Jey Uso discussed not headlining WrestleMania 41. He will challenge Gunther on Night 1, which will be headlined by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.
Speaking in a vlog uploaded to WWE's official YouTube channel, Jey had this to say:
"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. I feel like if you're on the WrestleMania card, period, uce. That's something big. It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show."
Jey Uso has the chance to win his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41.