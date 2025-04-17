Triple H says Jey Uso isn't the "greatest performer" in the ring; reveals his honest opinion regarding the 39-year-old 

Triple H has made it clear how he feels about Jey Uso regarding his in-ring work. He has provided his honest opinion on the 39-year-old's work ethic.

Ad

Jey will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. They will cross paths on Night 1, and this wouldn't be the first time the two of them meet in a WWE ring.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to Peter Rosenberg in an interview on WWE's official YouTube channel, Triple H discussed Jey's popularity with the WWE Universe:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"Jey has great athletic ability and the things that he does in the ring, he does well. Is he the most technical guy here, no. Is the greatest performer on the face of the earth in-ring, no. But, he has a charisma and a likability that he lets people in, and they want to see him succeed. When you walk into a building with 10,000, 30,000, or 60,000 and he walks out and that whole place is doing his entrance with him and is hanging on everything he does and are hanging on his words and his moments, that’s what it takes to be a top guy. It’s about box office." said Triple H [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Check out Triple H's interview:

Ad

Jey Uso opened up about not headlining WrestleMania 41

Jey Uso discussed not headlining WrestleMania 41. He will challenge Gunther on Night 1, which will be headlined by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

Speaking in a vlog uploaded to WWE's official YouTube channel, Jey had this to say:

"Saturday's my day. I'm on the first night, so I really hope like I'm being detailed here, but I really hope I'm on first. Obviously, I wanted to main event. We know that's not gonna happen, which is okay with me. I feel like if you're on the WrestleMania card, period, uce. That's something big. It took me almost 10 years to get on the main card, so I'm humble with this. But I just wanna go first on Night One if I can, set the tone of the show."

Ad

Jey Uso has the chance to win his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More