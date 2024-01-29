Triple H says the landscape of WWE has been "altered" thanks to 3 superstars 

Triple H has been in the headlines recently, but not for the right reasons. Either way, he has been active on social media, posting photos with superstars such as Bayley. He named three superstars who he believes will change the landscape of WWE.

The Women's Royal Rumble was filled with more surprises than the men's - which only featured Andrade as a surprise and arguably Bron Breakker too. However, the Women's Royal Rumble saw Naomi returning to WWE at #2, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace having an incredible showing, and Jade Cargill making her in-ring debut for WWE, while runner-up Liv Morgan also came back after months away.

Posting photos on X social media platform with Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Liv Morgan, Triple H stated that these three superstars will change the landscape of the women's division.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

There is undoubtedly going to be a lot of hype around Jade Cargill, who many believe is going to be one of WWE's biggest stars for years to come. Naomi is a star who fans have always loved, while Liv Morgan has risen to become one of the most popular stars in WWE's women's division.

All three women had an incredible showing at the Rumble, with Cargill getting eliminated second last, Naomi breaking Rhea Ripley's 61-minute record, while Liv Morgan was once again the last woman to be eliminated.

Triple H received heavy criticism after well over a decade for his response to the media

All was not well for Triple H, who received the most criticism in well over a decade. When asked about the Vince McMahon allegations and lawsuit against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant, The Game dismissed it by calling this past week an amazing one and wanted to focus only on the positives rather than the negatives.

The issue that fans picked out was that this was an unrealistic way of handling the situation, while some criticized Triple H for brushing the alleged trauma faced by Janel Grant.

Expand Tweet

The Game has normally been praised since his days as the head of NXT, and his status grew once he became the head of WWE Creative. Cody Rhodes was also asked about the McMahon situation, and his response was viewed as a more authentic one.

The King of Kings, however, is in an entirely different position on the hierarchy, and he was heavily criticized for his replies to the questions presented by the media.

Did you watch the Royal Rumble? What are your thoughts on the event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.