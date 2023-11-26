Triple H says WWE have "lightning in a bottle" with superstar after massive win at Survivor Series 

Triple H spoke to the media in an official press conference after WWE Survivor Series WarGames. After an incredible Premium Live Event with some major shocks, one superstar who received special praise from The Game was Santos Escobar.

Escobar won the match after delivering a Phantom Drive to his opponent, Dragon Lee. Lee was a replacement for Carlito after the LWO member was attacked by the former NXT North American Champion on the last SmackDown before the PLE.

The 39-year-old has come into his since turning heel on Rey Mysterio and the rest of the members of The LWO. Triple H talked about how impressed he was with Escobar's work at the official press conference after the event held in Chicago.

"Santos' run here up against Rey Mysterio, his turn so to speak has just been phenomenol so far. He is lightning in a bottle and this was the moment for me at least that I was waiting for with him, that we were trying to get to with him to give him that to sink his teeth into and right now he's just on the launching pad of where he's gonna go," said Triple H.

You can watch the press conference here:

We'll have to wait and see how Escobar's feud with Mysterio and the rest of The LWO plays out, but The Game's words certainly fill us with excitement.

What did you think of Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here