Triple H provides an update on WWE returning to the UK

Triple H spoke about WWE returning to the UK with more premium live events in the future.

Triple H became the creative head of the company when Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The King of Kings has completely changed the landscape of the product by bringing back released Superstars and by improving the weekly product.

WWE is heading towards one of the biggest shows of the year, which is happening outside the United States. Speaking on the "This Morning" show, the former 14-World Champion spoke about the upcoming premium live event and provided an update on WWE returning to the UK in the near future:

"You know, I have been coming here for 30 years and just being a part of that fan base here is so passionate about what we do and love it so much. It's been a shame in a way that we haven't been able to come here in this fashion. We've been here every year since but to come here in this fashion and this level of event, we're excited to be here and this is just the beginning and we're going to be back here a lot doing this type of spectacle and really delivering for our fans." (From 5:10 to 5:36)

It will be interesting to see if WWE adds a UK show similar to how they have Saudi shows throughout the year.

Drew McIntyre names Triple H as a 'wrestling historian'

The Chosen One rose to the top of the blue brand after his victory over Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. Lately, he has had his hands full fighting The Bloodline and challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Cerebral Assassin is favored by the locker room and Drew McIntyre had an interesting nickname for him. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former WWE Champion called Triple H a 'wrestling historian' while promoting the upcoming premium live event:

"I know Triple H very well. He's a very smart individual. He sat under the learning tree with Vince McMahon and for many, many years. He knows exactly what he is doing. He loves his wrestling history... You can talk to him about any genre of wrestling, any decade of wrestling. He's a wrestling historian. He loves it so much. He thinks outside the box and we've already seen a lot of cool things happening. We're going to continue seeing a lot of cool things happening with this new vision that Triple H is bringing." (From 1:06 to 1:37)

It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One dethrones Roman Reigns for both the titles in the UK.

Do you think WWE should do more international shows? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit This Morning and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Check out: 5 most bizarre WWE live event moments

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron