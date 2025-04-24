Triple H sends a bold message to fans criticizing WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 broke records in Las Vegas, and the entire weekend was filled with different events across the board, such as The Roast of WrestleMania. Recently, Triple H sent a bold message to a section of fans criticizing The Show of Shows.

Triple H had the crucial responsibility of booking matches on both nights in Las Vegas. The Game has booked several events across the developmental brand and the main roster, and WrestleMania 41 wasn't different. However, the ending of Night Two left a sour taste in fans' mouths.

The Game made a surprise appearance at The Roast of WrestleMania featuring Tony Hinchcliffe, and his comments have now surfaced online. The WWE Chief Content Officer was clearly in a joyful mood, surrounded by his peers after WrestleMania 41 Night Two. He thanks fans in attendance before sending a bold message to those who didn't enjoy The Show of Shows.

"I just want to thank all of you guys; it's been a hell of a week. It's been a hell of a week; we've had a blast. Hope everybody was entertained. This was a lot of fun; I've been back there and laughed my a** off. The truth is, hopefully, everybody had a blast at WrestleMania weekend. And if you didn't, I've got two words for ya: F*** off!" Paul Levesque said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

The Rock claims it was Triple H's idea to turn John Cena heel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, John Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock after brutalizing Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. However, no one expected The Franchise Player to turn heel during his Farewell Tour.

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Final Boss revealed that it was The Game who suggested the idea of John Cena turning heel and aligning with him heading into WrestleMania 41.

"I've been kicking ideas around with Triple H for 20 years, dude, just always having a great time with him and Nick [Khan] and my team as well. And Triple H said, 'You know what about this? What about John [Cena] turning? I said, 'I love it. I love it. The next question is, you've gotta talk to John [to] see how he feels about it,'" he said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the Undisputed WWE Champion in the coming months.

