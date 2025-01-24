Triple H sends his congratulations to newest member of WWE family 

Triple H welcomed the newest addition to the WWE family today on social media. The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Game took to his official X account ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown to send a message to popular rapper Travis Scott. The legend congratulated Scott on his "4X4" song becoming the official theme for RAW, and you can check out his message in the post below.

".@WWEmakes you “feel”…@trvisXXmakes you “feel”…How we make you “feel” is everything we do. Congratulations Travis… "4X4" -- the Official Theme Song of #WWERaw on @netflix," he wrote.

Saturday Night's Main Event will also be airing tomorrow night. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have a contract signing moderated by Shawn Michaels ahead of their Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble.

Gunther will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax, and Sheamus is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night as well.

Vince Russo claims Triple H has a clear WWE target audience in mind

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H has a clear target audience in mind for the promotion.

The King of Kings kicked off RAW's debut episode on Netflix with a cold open discussing the importance of storylines in the company. He used words such as "babyface" and "heel" in the promo, and Russo shared his thoughts on the segment. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that the company's Chief Content Officer was booking for hardcore wrestling fans.

"Triple H's little speech about using babyfaces and heel [phrases], that little speech, he just came right out and said, 'We are booking for that hardcore community. That's who we're booking for. We are not booking for casual fans.' He said it. That's what that little speech was. 'They know what we are. They know about babyfaces and heels.' He made it clear that is who we're booking for." [4:42 – 5:09]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Triple H gained power in the promotion following Vince McMahon's resignation. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and the company's creative team have planned for Royal Rumble 2025 next weekend.

