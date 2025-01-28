Triple H sends heartfelt message to major star following surprise RAW appearance

Triple H sent a message to a major star today following their appearance on WWE RAW. Last night was the final edition of the red brand before Royal Rumble 2025.

Influencer Kai Cenat appeared during last night's edition of WWE RAW and was invited to attend the Royal Rumble this weekend by Pat McAfee. Cenat has accumulated a massive online following with 16.1 million subscribers on Twitch.

Triple H took to social media following Cenat's appearance on RAW and shared a heartfelt message. He noted that Cenat was a lifelong fan and last night wasn't a bad time for his first live show:

"Life long fan ✅ Make an entrance in front of a sold-out crowd in ATL ✅ Get invited to the #RoyalRumble by @PatMcAfeeShow ✅ Not a bad time for your first live #WWERaw @KaiCenat!!," he wrote.

Also on last night's RAW, JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day took a rough bump during the World Tag Team Championship match against The War Raiders. The War Raiders emerged victorious and Triple H reportedly checked on The Irish Ace several times following the match. McDonagh revealed on social media following the show that he would be out for a few months with a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Ex-WWE employee reveals he wants to have a conversation with Triple H

Vince Russo recently revealed that he would like to have a conversation with Triple H so that he could ask him some tough questions.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the legend shared that he wished he could have a thirty-minute conversation with the WWE's Chief Content Officer. Russo was frustrated that Cody Rhodes' family were not featured on the show despite being in attendance:

"I swear bro, I am not kidding around. I really wish I could have a 30-minute conversation with Triple H, just to understand. All these questions I'm asking, I would ask him. I am just assuming there is a reason behind everything, there has to be. As I said, it's in his hometown, his wife and his kids are there, and the setting is perfect. Nothing." [1:05:50 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

There were several in the crowd for last night's edition of WWE RAW and Quavo accompanied Jey Uso to the ring during his entrance. It will be interesting to see what Kai Cenat has planned for Royal Rumble this weekend.

