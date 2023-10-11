Triple H sends John Cena a message seconds before first ever appearance on WWE NXT

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, has sent a message during the latest episode of NXT.

This week's show featured some of the biggest names in the industry, including the likes of Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, and many more. The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, also made his first-ever appearance on NXT television.

During the show, Triple H reacted to the 16-time world champion's first-ever appearance on the white and gold brand.

"The Greatest of All Time JohnCena has never appeared on #WWENXT … until RIGHT NOW! @USANetwork," HHH shared.

Check his tweet below:

Triple H sends a message after John Cena makes his first-ever appearance on NXT

Cena received a massive reaction from the crowd. He thanked the fans for the warm welcome and said that NXT was not just WWE's future but the present as they were making history that night. He thanked everyone for creating an environment all the main roster Superstars wanted to visit.

The night's main event will see Carmelo Hayes taking on Bron Breakker in singles competition, with Cena and Paul Heyman present at ringside, showing their support for the respective men.

