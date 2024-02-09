Triple H sends a message ahead of huge WWE event involving Roman Reigns

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has a lot on his plate ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. One of his biggest moments is about to come as he sent a message ahead of The Rock and Roman Reigns' face-to-face confrontation during the WrestleMania Kickoff Show.

The Brahma Bull and the Head of the Table had a non-violent confrontation on SmackDown after Cody Rhodes announced that he wouldn't challenge the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL.

Later, the Stamford-based promotion announced that The Rock and Roman Reigns would come face-to-face showdown on the Kickoff Show emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It is a free event for people to attend and for the media to interview several superstars.

Ahead of the show, the King of Kings took to Instagram to send a message:

"Vegas… it’s almost time. We’re taking things to a whole new level with today’s #WrestleMania XL Kickoff," - Triple H posted.

Triple H has to make a big decision regarding The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and vowed to finish his story. After winning the Royal Rumble, fans expected the former AEW star to challenge the leader of the Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Rock's involvement and the Kickoff Show press conference seem to indicate that Cody Rhodes will not be finishing his story at the Showcase of the Immortals. Instead, Triple H seemingly decided to book the former AEW EVP against Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The WWE Universe is far from pleased with this decision, and the promotion's top brass is reportedly keeping track. It will be interesting to see whether fan outrage influences the booking decision for the main event at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if fans try to hijack the upcoming press conference.

Are you looking forward to the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event? Share your views in the comments section!

