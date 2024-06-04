Triple H sends message ahead of major star's first singles match in WWE

Triple H has taken to social media today to hype a major star's first singles match in WWE. The Game currently serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Triple H took to social media to hype Jordynne Grace's match tonight. The TNA Knockouts Champion will be competing in her first singles match in the company against Stevie Turner on tonight's show. She had previously appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. Triple H sent a message today and said fans were in for a treat if they were not familiar with Jordynne Grace's work before tuning in to tonight's show on the USA Network.

"If you’re new to @ThisIsTNA Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace… You’re in for a treat. Don’t miss the final #WWENXT before #NXTBattleground, LIVE tonight 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote.

Former WWE manager credits Triple H for making Nia Jax safer in the ring

Dutch Mantell recently discussed Nia Jax and spoke highly of Triple H for helping her revitalize her career.

Nia Jax accidentally caught Becky Lynch with a punch to the face several years ago and the mistake led to the creation of The Man gimmick. Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell praised Triple H for getting the best out of Nia Jax. Mantell added that it was unlikely that Jax would fail due to how much work the company has put into making her a success.

"See, her big criticism was that she hurt people. But Triple H said 'We gotta fix that. We can't have this specimen of a talent just sitting there, doing nothing. So, we can correct that.' So you can tell they have done a lot of work on her. If this Triple H's stamp is on her, the last thing he wants is for her to fail. And she's not gonna fail, you can tell how much work they put into her." [13:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Nia Jax has been dominant since her return to the company last year and won the Queen of the Ring tournament last weekend. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Jordynne Grace in WWE moving forward.

