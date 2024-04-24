Triple H sends message ahead of major WWE event

Triple H has sent a message ahead of a major WWE event tonight. The promotion just had a very successful WrestleMania XL event and is building toward the Backlash Premium Live Event next month in France.

NXT Spring Breakin' will take place tonight and will feature several exciting matches. Ilja Dragunov will be defending his NXT Championship against Trick Williams tonight. If Williams loses the bout, then he must leave NXT. Roxanne Perez will put her NXT Women's Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Tatum Paxley and Lyra Valkyria as well.

Triple H took to his official X account ahead of tonight's show to send a message. WWE's Chief Content Officer hyped both matches and noted that there are some big stakes tonight as seen in his post below.

"Can't wait to see what @WWENXT brings to #NXTSpringBreakin tonight. Between an #NXTWomensTitle Triple Threat, and an #NXTTitle Match where @_Trickwilliams must leave NXT if he loses, and more... there are some big statkes for this big bight," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer comments on Triple H's new era of the company

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon made it known that fans were in a new era of WWE during WrestleMania weekend and wrestling veteran Vince Russo was not happy about it.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the legend discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's comments during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia. He stated that if it were him, he wouldn't be bragging about the company's new era.

"Being that Vince [McMahon] isn't there anymore, he is not the boss. There are people above him. The more power and more control that Triple H can have, the better. But you're gonna go out there and talk about a new era, your wife's gonna go out there and talk about the 'Paul Levesque Era' and this is it? I don't know if I would be bragging about it, to be honest with you," said Russo. [From 03:53 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Trick Williams has become very popular in NXT as of late and defeated Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. Only time will tell if Williams can capture the NXT Championship tonight.