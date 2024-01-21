Triple H sends a message ahead of "personal" match on WWE RAW

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to social media to send a message, hyping up an upcoming match that will take place on RAW this week.

The RAW roster will head to New Orleans, LA for the final edition of the red brand ahead of Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Seth Rollins is scheduled to address his future after suffering an injury last week while Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will also come face-to-face ahead of the 30-man battle royal match this Saturday.

The show will also feature a singles match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The duo have been at odds for months and have cost each other a chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship. They will finally get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on Monday.

Triple H also hyped up the upcoming showdown between the two with a post on X/Twitter:

"Hostility has been building for months… and tomorrow night, it all boils over when @DMcIntyreWWE and @ArcherOfInfamy step into the ring. This match is personal, and it’s going down tomorrow at 8/7c LIVE on #WWERaw @USANetwork,"- he posted

Triple H received praise from former WWE manager

Triple H has done commendable work since taking over the creative team from Vince McMahon in July 2022. Hunter has received praise from fans and critics alike for the same.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also showed his appreciation for the 14-time World Champion's work as the head booker. Mantell talked about how things have changed in the global juggernaut under the new regime.

"Before, when we used to watch it, we used to watch SmackDown, we would say, 'Oh my god, when is this thing ever gonna be over.' But now, if you notice their strategy, it reminds me of WWF 20 years ago because the matches aren't that long, but it has a point. They get in, and they get out. Plus, they have been filling in kinda the quiter areas with outside interviews, this, that, the other. It's actually, if they say they are entertainment totally, now they went back to the entertainment. They got away from the wrestling, and I think people watch it to be entertained, not necessarily to watch great matches."

Triple H and Co. look all set to host one of the biggest WrestleMania this year in April. With The Rock teasing a showdown against Roman Reigns and CM Punk back in the fold, Hunter has an opportunity to make the event historic.

