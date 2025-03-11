Triple H sends message ahead of WWE RAW; makes prediction about tonight's main event

Triple H sent a message ahead of tonight's highly anticipated episode of WWE RAW. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance, and CM Punk will be squaring off against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in tonight's main event.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW in New York, The King of Kings took to social media to hype the show. He noted that Punk and Rollins would be joining a historic lineage of Steel Cage matches at Madison Square Garden and predicted that the match would be memorable.

"Tonight, @wwerollins and @cmpunk join a historic lineage of cage matches @TheGarden…The Main Event of #WWERaw will be 🔥🔥🔥," he wrote.

The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been going on since The Second City Saint returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023. Punk got the better of Rollins in a singles match during RAW's debut show on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

The former AEW World Champion also eliminated The Visionary from the Men's Royal Rumble match. However, Rollins got a measure of revenge by hitting the 46-year-old with a Stomp at Elimination Chamber, allowing John Cena to pick up the victory.

Vince Russo claims Triple H has wasted a popular WWE RAW star

Wrestling legend Vince Russo is not happy with how Otis is being booked by Triple H on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Otis was a unique performer that was being wasted by the company. He also criticized the company's lack of direction for The Wyatt Sicks, who transferred to SmackDown months ago but have not appeared on the blue brand yet.

"They have totally wasted Otis. This guy is so unique. Nobody looks like him. He’s got a personality out the wazoo. It’s like, you know, you look at him, and how do you miss with Otis? How do you miss with Bray Wyatt? How do you miss with Wyatt Sicks? How many times do we have to keep asking this question: how do you miss with? So many people, bro." [From 1:01:09 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The anticipation for tonight's episode of WWE RAW is off the charts. It will be fascinating to see if Triple H and the creative team have any surprises in store for fans during this week's edition of the red brand.

