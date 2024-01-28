Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Triple H has booked and planned surprises for the WWE Universe as Royal Rumble 2024 is less than a few hours away. Meanwhile, The Game sent a message hyping up the event in Florida.

WWE, under Triple H's creative leadership, has thrived over the past year, and fans are often looking forward to weekly shows and premium live events. The Game has booked and produced his second ever Royal Rumble event, which takes place in Florida.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 will become clear by the end of the night as two WWE Superstars are punching their ticket for a title match in Philidelphia. Today, Triple H sent a message to hype up the event, which also features WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

"Tonight… names will be made, tickets will be punched and legacies will begin. Allow @HulkHogan to explain what it takes to be ready. RUMBLE ready. #RoyalRumble streams live from @tropicanafield tonight at 8e/5p @peacock @WWENetwork"

Top Dolla says Hit Row was originally not supposed to return to WWE under Triple H's regime

Hit Row was often trolled by fans online during their second run under Triple H's regime. The faction didn't work the way the management envisioned as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott did not return to the promotion.

Speaking on Muscle Man Malcolm, Top Dolla (AJ Francis) revealed that The Game originally only wanted him back in the promotion but Dolla refused to return without the other members.

"He [Triple H] was like we're bringing people back... So I talked to him the next day, and, he was like, we're going to bring you guys back. I was like, oh ok, but when he said it he didn't say we're going to bring you guys back at first, he said we're bringing you back... And I said I don't want to come back if Tehuti and Bri [Ashante Adonis and B-Fab] ain't coming, like straight up. I told him that, and he agreed to that. I did not want to come back without them."

Unfortunately, Dolla was the only star from the faction who got released after the merger. It will be interesting to see which stars will return to the promotion at the event for a second run or as a surprise entrant.

