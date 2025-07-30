Triple H sends message after backstage interaction with Rhea Ripley surfaces

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a heartfelt message after backstage footage of himself and Rhea Ripley surfaced online. Naomi will be defending the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY and Ripley in a Triple Threat match this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025.WWE Unreal has been released on Netflix, and The Game shared a clip from the docuseries today on social media. In the video, Triple H can be seen giving the 28-year-old words of encouragement and instructing her to stop doubting herself. You can check out the heartfelt moment in the 55-year-old's Instagram post below.&quot;Season after season, long night after long night all to create unforgettable memories for our fans. @wwe: UNREAL is your chance to see how real things are on both sides of the camera. Watch all five episodes on @netflix right now!&quot; wrote Triple H. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRhea Ripley challenged IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025, but neither star left the PLE with the title. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the match to become the new Women's World Champion.Vince Russo criticizes WWE for not putting over Rhea Ripley's sizeWrestling legend Vince Russo recently took the promotion to task for not discussing the size of stars such as Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo stated that the commentators rarely mention the size of the stars of the ring and noted that was not the case in the past.&quot;The announcers were also selling the size of the guy. You know, Gorilla Monsoon would be selling the size. Bro, you never hear them sell the size of Rhea Ripley or Raquel Rodriguez. They never sell their size so... That was the thing, when they were selling the size, they would say, that you gotta get Andre off his feet, you gotta. So, now, when that babyface is trying to do, they are selling the size.&quot; [10:40 onwardYou can check out Russo's comments in the video below:Only time will tell if The Eradicator can capture the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.