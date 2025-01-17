Triple H sends a message after blockbuster WWE announcement; changes everything for multiple years

WWE is changing the game in the coming years, and Triple H has now sent a message after the latest blockbuster announcement about what's to come. This will make a huge dent in the future of wrestling.

WWE announced earlier today that the two companies would enter into a multi-year partnership. This partnership will see crossover appearances for NXT stars in TNA and TNA stars in WWE, offering both companies opportunities to use stars they would normally not have access to.

"WWE and TNA Wrestling today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars!"

Now that the two have a deal in place, Triple H has also reacted to the announcement and talked about the future of WWE and TNA. He said that it was massive for everyone concerned and for fans around the world as well. With the partnership, they would be focusing on the next generation of wrestlers in the industry.

"Massive news for everyone. @WWE, @ThisIsTNA, and, most importantly, fans around the world. This valuable partnership will help prepare both companies for the next generation of this industry."

Triple H already had WWE and TNA stars interacting in 2024

While the multi-year deal has just come into place, Triple H's WWE and TNA had an understanding last year as well, which allowed stars to appear on each other's shows.

Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace, among others, all made big appearances on NXT over the last year, while several young NXT stars also made their way over to TNA for big shows and matches.

Now, there is even speculation among the fans that with the deal in place, the Royal Rumble could see appearances from several TNA names. The deal certainly increases the options that WWE has, and it will be interesting for fans to see what happens next with the two rosters intermingling and what plans Triple H has.

