Triple H sends a message after blockbuster WWE debut

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and the company’s management constantly try to bring the hottest wrestlers in the globe under the Stamford-based promotion's banner. Now, the company has successfully added another great superstar to its fold at NXT No Mercy. The superstar in question is Giulia.

The Italian-Japanese wrestler walked into the arena right after Roxanne Perez defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker. Giulia entered the ring and locked eyes with Perez who held her belt high as both women sized each other up. Following this, Triple H sent a message via a post on X.

“No doubt @giulia0221g is an absolute star with a bright future in @WWE. What a time to be part of #WWENXT’s Women’s division. #NXTNoMercy,” wrote Triple H.

Giulia had been hinting at a move to WWE for a long time. Rumors regarding the NJPW star being WWE-bound intensified after she was spotted at multiple company events. Now, the 30-year-old is finally here and made a clear statement that she has her eyes on The Prodigy.

Interestingly, Roxy had already anticipated Giulia’s arrival and made it clear in the past that she would make the Italian-Japanese star bite the dust.

Roxanne Perez fired shots at WWE debutant Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer

Night One of the NXT Great American Bash saw Roxanne Perez successfully derail Thea Hail’s championship hopes. The Chase U wrestler put up an outstanding effort but eventually lost to The Prodigy. Interestingly, following another great title defense, Roxy was seen firing shots at Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

“Like, I'll give Thea her respect 'cause she almost had me there, but realistically, everybody needs to stop worrying about everybody else around the world. Not Thea, not Giulia, not Stephanie. NXT is the best women's division in the world, and this is on my shoulder, which means I am the best woman in the world. That's it. Good night,” said Perez.

Now, Giulia is finally here and Roxanne Perez doesn’t seem to be shying away from facing the renowned pro wrestling sensation. Notably, The Prodigy is very close to eclipsing multiple phenomenal developmental records of IYO SKY and Asuka if she continues to win more premium live event bouts.

It would be interesting to see if Giulia would be able to stop Roxy from overcoming the records of the Damage CTRL stars and continue her NXT Women’s Championship reign.

