Triple H sends message to fans after historic WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW has gotten us one step closer to WrestleMania. Following the show, Triple H sent a message to the fans.

WWE is currently touring Europe. Hence, tonight's episode of RAW took place live from Brussels, Belgium. This was a historic night for the red brand as this was the first televised WWE show to take place in Brussels. As a result, the Stamford-based promotion had a big night planned.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena came face-to-face for the first time since the latter's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Rhea Ripley crashed the contract signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair and seemingly inserted herself into their match at WrestleMania 41. The main event saw Bron Breakker defend his title against Finn Balor.

Given that this was the first televised WWE show to take place in Brussels, the fans in attendance were loud throughout the night, especially in the opening segment.

Following the show, Triple H took to social media to let the fans know they were awesome.

"Wow. Brussels — you were on F’N fire!!! Thank you [Belgium flag]! Next stop [Italy flag]!"

Triple H commented on Bron Breakker's match on RAW

The competition for the Intercontinental Championship is heating up. For the past few weeks, Breakker has been feuding with The Judgment Day. Tonight, he defended his title against Finn Balor. The heel group tried to get involved in the match but this backfired on Balor ultimately, allowing Breakker to retain his title.

Following this match, Triple H took to social media to hype up the Intercontinental Title on The Road to WrestleMania.

"A statement made in the main event... Even more eyes on the #ICTitle this #WrestleMania season..."

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, seeing as Penta has staked his claim for the gold on this week's RAW.

