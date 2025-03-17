  • home icon
Triple H sends message following major title match on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 17, 2025 22:52 GMT
The Game is the company
The Game is the WWE Chief Content Officer [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H sent a message on social media following a massive title match on WWE RAW. The Intercontinental Championship was defended in the main event of this week's edition of the red brand.

Ad

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the main event of this week's RAW. Dominik Mysterio attempted to help his stablemate during the match, but accidentally knocked him off the turnbuckle.

Breakker capitalized and went on to emerge victorious to retain the Intercontinental Title. Triple H took to social media following the match and noted that more eyes were on the Intercontinental Championship ahead of WrestleMania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A statement made in the main event... Even more eyes on the #ICTitle this #WrestleMania season…," wrote Triple H.

Ad

The Judgment Day attacked Bron Breakker after the match, but Penta came out to make the save. The former AEW star revealed earlier in the show that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship.

Ex-WWE employee lashes out against changes made by Triple H

Vince Russo recently complained about several changes made by Triple H and suggested that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon would not have allowed them to happen.

Ad

Mr. McMahon resigned from the company after allegations from a former WWE employee came to light. The 79-year-old was spotted attending the Super Bowl earlier this year in a rare public appearance.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo questioned The King of Kings' decision to have advertisements on the ring canvas. The legend also claimed that Vince McMahon would never have allowed the ticket prices to get so high for fans to attend the events.

Ad
"Vince would have never let the ticket prices get to where they have gotten. Vince would have never sold out with logos on the ring. Vince took care of his people. I mean he did, I mean God, bro." [3:39 onwards]

Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The promotion is currently on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be fascinating to see who Bron Breakker will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against at The Show of Shows.

Edited by Harish Raj S
