WWE drops major hint Dominik Mysterio could turn face with unexpected actions on RAW

WWE dropped a major hint about a potential character change for Dominik Mysterio on this week's episode of RAW. Mysterio is currently a member of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in the main event of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio was ringside during the match and attempted to get involved. However, he accidentally tripped Balor up on the top turnbuckle while battling with Breakker on the ring apron. The Intercontinental Champion capitalized with a Frankensteiner and went on to win the match to retain the title.

After the match, The Judgment Day attacked Bron Breakker before Penta made the save. A wrestling fan shared a screenshot of Dominik Mysterio eyeing the Intercontinental Championship and noted that the company likely featured the shot for a reason.

Mysterio could be going after the Intercontinental Championship soon, and may also turn babyface in the process. Balor and Mysterio have not been on the same page in recent months, and that will only get worse following the Intercontinental Championship match tonight.

Mysterio is a former NXT North American Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster. The 27-year-old also pitched the idea of Penta joining The Judgment Day during this week's WWE RAW, but Balor was not in favor of the idea.

WWE legend admits he was wrong about Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently admitted that he was wrong about Dominik Mysterio as a performer.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the legend stated that he used to think Mysterio was bland, but his opinion has changed. He admitted that he was wrong about the WWE RAW star and suggested he had a bright future.

"No, not really. He was just so bland and lumpy," Jim Cornette admitted he did not expect much from Dominik Mysterio. "[He was] just kind of hanging around there. But as he - you know, going to prison for that stretch, where he did some boarding with the warden and lived on the bounty of the county, that grew him up. So, yeah, I was wrong about Dominik because I thought this thing wasn't going to last long," he concluded. [From 2:18 to 2:46]

Mysterio is in a storyline relationship with Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan on the red brand. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Dirty Dom in the weeks ahead.

