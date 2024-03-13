Triple H sends message following WWE RAW

WWE has embarked on The Road to WrestleMania, with RAW being the hottest place to be each week. Stars, athletes, and celebrities fill the backstage area every Monday night, and Triple H plays his role as the face of the creative force in the company.

This week's RAW was held at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, and Rapper Travis Scott and outlaw country star Cody Jinks were in attendance. There was a moment on TV where the latter and his family were acknowledged.

The Game shared footage of his meeting with Jinks on RAW. The singer-songwriter presented the Chief Content Officer with a copy of his "Change The Game" album that would not hit the stores until March 22. Triple H was the second person to receive a vinyl copy of the 12-track album.

"Big thanks to @codyjinks for joining us at #WWERaw last night…. and HUGE thanks for this awesome 'Change The Game' vinyl," Triple H wrote.

Triple H reacted to the latest WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Muhammad Ali was announced for the celebrity wing of the 2024 Hall of Fame. He will be joining headliner Paul Heyman along with Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda as The U.S. Express and Bull Nakano. It's believed that more names will be revealed for the 2024 ceremony soon.

Triple H took to X to issue a statement on The World's Greatest. He wrote:

"Many claim to be great, but only one man is 'The Greatest'. Muhammad Ali transcended sport to become a global icon who captivated and impacted the world like no other. @WWE is honored to induct 'The Greatest' Muhammad Ali into the #WWEHOF," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony will air on Friday, April 5, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Peacock will begin the live broadcast right after SmackDown goes off the air from the same venue.

Poll : Who would be the best opponent for Triple H's retirement match? Seth Rollins Bron Breakker 0 votes View Discussion