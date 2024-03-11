Triple H reacts to newest WWE Hall of Fame announcement

WWE has already announced Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and The U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham), for the Hall of Fame class of 2024. Earlier today, another important name joined the impressive lineup. Perhaps the greatest boxer of all time, Muhammad Ali, is the latest addition. Triple H has now reacted to the announcement.

Ali has dabbled in the pro-wrestling business during his illustrious career. Most notably, he had an exhibition match against the legendary Antonio Inoki in Tokyo, in 1976. He also was the special guest referee in the main event of WrestleMania I in 1985, which saw Hulk Hogan and Mr. T team up to take on Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

On X, Triple H called Muhammad Ali the single greatest name in the sport who transcended it and became a global icon:

"Many claim to be great, but only one man is "The Greatest". Muhammad Ali transcended sport to become a global icon who captivated and impacted the world like no other. @WWE is honored to induct “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali into the #WWEHOF," he wrote.

After being the first name disclosed by the Stamford-based promotion as the inductee in 2024, Paul Heyman spoke candidly about why he turned down the offer many years ago. At the time, he was Brock Lesnar's Advocate on WWE programming.

The genesis of The Rock's iconic moniker in WWE traces back to Muhammad Ali

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed to Joe Rogan that "The People's Champion" was originally known to be Muhammad Ali's moniker. Dwayne used it to provoke fans as part of his heel persona in the late 1990s.

At an event in Louisville, Kentucky, Johnson met Ali's family who were in attendance. The legendary boxer's wife informed The Great One that the name was his for the taking and that the latter had Ali's blessings. She affirmed that Ali had told her to let the WWE Superstar know.

Before Muhammad Ali's passing in June 2016, The Rock penned a heartfelt note to the legend on Instagram, on account of the latter making an account on social media:

"I first met my hero and friend, Muhammad Ali when I was 6yrs old in New Zealand. He pretended to spar with me and pulled me up on his lap to take this pic. In that moment, his kindness made me the happiest kid in the world... Met him again at 24yrs old and he pulled me in for a hug and whispered, "Can you rumble?". In 1998, as The Rock in the WWE, he granted me the true honor of using his title, "The People's Champ" - a title I proudly carry for life," The Rock wrote.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post below:

It was reported that The Rock had major input in this year's Hall of Fame inductees. Furthermore, he will return to the ring for a tag team match in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night One in April.

