Triple H sends a message as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lose WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez had a disappointing outing on Night Two of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day members lost their Women's Tag Team Championships tonight.

Triple H has now sent a message to the newly crowned champions, even as he posed for his now-customary photo with the winners.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez put their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner, which was revealed to be Becky Lynch.

The Man replaced Bayley at the last minute after The Role Model was mysteriously taken out backstage last night.

Valkyria worked the majority of the match, as her opponents prevented the Women's Intercontinental Champion from tagging in Lynch. But once The Man got tagged in, it was over for the two Judgment Day members.

Becky Lynch caught Liv Morgan with the Man-handle Slam during the closing moments to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The Irish duo have since been receiving an outpouring of love and appreciation from fans.

Triple H also took to his X/Twitter handle to congratulate Lynch and Valkyria with the following message:

"Growing up a fan and winning the Tag Team Championships with your hero... Can’t beat it. Congratulations," The Game wrote.

The Man finally exacted her revenge on Liv Morgan, who claimed to have retired her after their feud last year. Morgan and Rodriguez's third run with the Women's Tag Team Titles ended at 55 days.

Will the two women demand a rematch on RAW after WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

