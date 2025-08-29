  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Sami Zayn
  • Triple H sends message after major title change ahead of Clash in Paris

Triple H sends message after major title change ahead of Clash in Paris

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 29, 2025 20:58 GMT
The Game sent a message following SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The Game sent a message following SmackDown. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Triple H sent a message to a popular WWE star after a major title change took place on SmackDown. The Game currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer.

Ad

Sami Zayn transferred from RAW to WWE SmackDown earlier this year and competed in a title match tonight on the blue brand. The veteran challenged Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, and the MFT faction was ringside for the match. Talla Tonga and Tonga Loa attempted to interfere, but Jacob Fatu made the save.

Zayn then connected with a Helluva Kick on Solo Sikoa for the pinfall victory to capture the United States Championship. Triple H took to social media following Zayn's victory on SmackDown and noted that it took a gutsy performance to dethrone Solo Sikoa. He also shared a video of his conversation with Zayn following his title win, and you can check it out in the post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"An incredibly gutsy performance by one of the best. For the first time, @SamiZayn is your United States Champion. #EtNoveau," he wrote.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

Zayn and Sikoa used to be aligned when both stars were in The Bloodline together.

Former WWE writer claims Triple H is making a mistake by pushing Sami Zayn

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H was making a mistake by pushing Sami Zayn on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran bashed the company's creative team and claimed that there were no interesting storylines on the show. He also mocked Triple H's decision to push Zayn and suggested that it had become monotonous.

Ad
"41 years old and we're gonna strap a rocket on him (Sami Zayn)... This is just like you say, Chris. It's so monotonous. Because it's the same people and the same matches. There's no stories. You know, if there were stories, you could make things interesting. But with no stories, these people just keep having matches with each other," said Vince Russo.
Ad

Sami Zayn had never won the United States Championship in his career before capturing the title from Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Great Liberator following his title win.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications