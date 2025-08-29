Triple H sends message after major title change ahead of Clash in Paris

Triple H sent a message to a popular WWE star after a major title change took place on SmackDown. The Game currently serves as the company's Chief Content Officer.Sami Zayn transferred from RAW to WWE SmackDown earlier this year and competed in a title match tonight on the blue brand. The veteran challenged Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship, and the MFT faction was ringside for the match. Talla Tonga and Tonga Loa attempted to interfere, but Jacob Fatu made the save.Zayn then connected with a Helluva Kick on Solo Sikoa for the pinfall victory to capture the United States Championship. Triple H took to social media following Zayn's victory on SmackDown and noted that it took a gutsy performance to dethrone Solo Sikoa. He also shared a video of his conversation with Zayn following his title win, and you can check it out in the post below.&quot;An incredibly gutsy performance by one of the best. For the first time, @SamiZayn is your United States Champion. #EtNoveau,&quot; he wrote.Zayn and Sikoa used to be aligned when both stars were in The Bloodline together.Former WWE writer claims Triple H is making a mistake by pushing Sami ZaynWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Triple H was making a mistake by pushing Sami Zayn on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran bashed the company's creative team and claimed that there were no interesting storylines on the show. He also mocked Triple H's decision to push Zayn and suggested that it had become monotonous.&quot;41 years old and we're gonna strap a rocket on him (Sami Zayn)... This is just like you say, Chris. It's so monotonous. Because it's the same people and the same matches. There's no stories. You know, if there were stories, you could make things interesting. But with no stories, these people just keep having matches with each other,&quot; said Vince Russo. MOLROLA @ppt_ptpLINKSAMI ZAYN WINS THE US CHAMPIONSHIP WHAT A MATCH THAT WAS LESGOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SmackDownSami Zayn had never won the United States Championship in his career before capturing the title from Solo Sikoa tonight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Great Liberator following his title win.