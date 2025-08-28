Triple H is making a massive mistake by pushing 41-year-old star, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H appears to be preparing to push a particular star in the coming months, who is wildly popular with fans. However, Vince Russo believes this could be a mistake.

The 41-year-old star being talked about is Sami Zayn, who has been hinting at a title run as of late. Russo has never been really taken with Sami's work in the ring and apparently believes that putting him over will be a mistake at this point. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he also bashed the creative department for the lack of storylines in the current scene.

Vince Russo agreed with the host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, that the current atmosphere in WWE is monotonous. He said:

"41 years old and we're gonna strap a rocket on him (Sami Zayn)... This is just like you say, Chris. It's so monotonous. Because it's the same people and the same matches. There's no stories. You know, if there were stories, you could make things interesting. But with no stories, these people just keep having matches with each other."

The WWE veteran does not want to see Sami Zayn as champion

According to Vince Russo, Sami Zayn doesn't seem like a believable champion in WWE.

While speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, he expressed his frustration about the idea of Sami being pushed to become champion. He said:

"I'm going to say this right now. If that belt goes on Sami Zayn before January 24th, that is the night I am done watching wrestling. Because if you're going to put the belt on him and you want me to believe that, it's over, bro. It's game over. It's done. And he's going to say it enough. So, subconsciously, it's going to be in Triple H's head. He's going to say it enough where it's going to happen. I'm telling you," Russo said. [25:09 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Vince Russo's prediction about the WWE star will come true.

