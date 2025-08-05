Triple H Will Put World Title on 41-year-old WWE Star Soon, Says Veteran; Massive Clue Revealed (Exclusive)

One of WWE's long-lasting storylines concluded this past weekend at SummerSlam 2025. Karrion Kross had been goading Sami Zayn for weeks, trying to turn the 41-year-old to the dark side, and the two had their final match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Zayn ultimately emerged victorious, putting Kross in the rearview mirror, and once again, set his focus on his goal of winning a world championship in WWE. Veteran writer Vince Russo recently claimed that Sami might be getting closer to achieving his goal, as Triple H will put the world title on him soon.
Vince was talking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW when he made this huge claim. While he did make the claim, Russo didn't seem happy with the idea of Sami winning a world championship, as he said that if the 41-year-old wins the belt, it would be game over.
"I'm going to say this right now. If that belt goes on Sami Zayn before January 24th, that is the night I am done watching wrestling. Because if you're going to put the belt on him and you want me to believe that, it's over, bro. It's game over. It's done. And he's going to say it enough. So, subconsciously, it's going to be in Triple H's head. He's going to say it enough where it's going to happen. I'm telling you," Russo said. [25:09 onwards]
Sami Zayn has had a distinguished career with the WWE and has won numerous titles to date. He's a former World Tag Team Champion with his best friend, Kevin Owens. He's a three-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time NXT Champion with the promotion, but is yet to win a world championship in his time in the promotion.
