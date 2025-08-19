Triple H sends a message after Naomi vacates WWE Women's World Championship

The rumors leading up to this week's episode of WWE RAW turned out to be true. Baby Uso is on the way. Yes, you read that right. Naomi confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Jimmy Uso.Triple H has now reacted to Naomi's pregnancy announcement.During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, an emotional Naomi came out to address the future of the Women's World Championship. She revealed that she is pregnant and will be taking time off to have her first child.However, The Glow refused to hand over the title to Adam Pearce and made him leave the ring. Eventually, the 37-year-old superstar relinquished her custom title and warned the entire women's locker room. She assured fans that she would be back, even if it meant coming back breastfeeding her baby in her arms to reclaim her title.Naomi received a huge standing ovation from the crowd as she left the ring. Shortly after, best wishes poured in for her and Jimmy Uso from their well-wishers, as they prepare to embrace parenthood.A little while ago, Triple H took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share backstage footage of him congratulating the couple. In the caption, he said some things are more important than the championships.&quot;Couldn’t be happier for @TheTrinity_Fatu &amp; Jimmy @WWEUsos! Some things matter more than championships. #WWERaw,&quot; Triple H wrote on X. You can check out his tweet below:Who will become the next WWE Women's World Champion?Immediately after the announcement, Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that fans will learn more about the state of the Women's World Title picture next week.Stephanie Vaquer was the #1 contender for the title and was slated to face Naomi at Clash in Paris before plans fell through due to Naomi's pregnancy. It will be interesting to see if she will still get a shot at the biggest prize on RAW.Is Triple H going to hold a tournament to crown the next Women's World Champion? Fans must stay tuned to find out.