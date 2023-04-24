Triple H sends a message to Sachin Tendulkar

Chief Content Officer of WWE Triple H sent a heartfelt message to Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday.

Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 years old on April 24, 2023. Millions of fans regard the veteran as the greatest batsman to have ever played the gentleman's game.

Sachin received birthday wishes from fellow cricketers and fans on social media. WWE Hall of Famer Triple H wished Sachin as well, via Sony Sports Network.

Check out what The Game had to say to the legend:

“Sachin, the master blaster, my friend! On behalf of all the WWE Universe, Happy 50th birthday! Another incredible milestone. You have inspired generations across the world on and off the cricket field. Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE. We are wishing you all the best. Happy Birthday, Sachin!" he said. [H/T News 18]

Triple H has previously opened up about how Tendulkar would have done in WWE

Back in 2021, The Cerebral Assassin was interviewed by Sony Sports India. He spoke about the idea of Sachin Tendulkar entering the squared circle and had the following to say:

"Look I don't know, maybe I would've been great at it. Maybe I would've been the next Tendulkar. Then again, I don't know, how would he do with a sledgehammer in a ring? We'd have to see."

Sachin has amassed millions of fans across the globe over the course of a 24-year career. The biggest moment of his career came in 2011 when India won the Cricket World Cup by beating Sri Lanka in the finals. Sachin retired from all forms of international cricket in 2013.

