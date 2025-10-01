  • home icon
  • Triple H sends a message to Stephanie McMahon after they visited The White House & met Donald Trump

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 01, 2025 12:19 GMT
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are married [Image credits: The Game
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently took to social media to send a message to his wife, Stephanie McMahon. The husband-wife duo recently met the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been helping a lot of children fight against pediatric cancer since 2014 through Connor's Cure foundation, named after young WWE fan Connor Michalek, who lost his battle against cancer at just eight years old.

The Game and his wife recently met US President Donald Trump, where it was confirmed that the United States government will invest another $50 million a year in the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative after Trump had signed an order to speed up research into child cancer with the assistance of artificial intelligence.

After this meeting, The King of Kings took to Instagram to send a message to Stephanie McMahon. He uploaded a photo, featuring himself, his wife, and Trump from The White House. In his post's caption, Triple H wrote that he was extremely proud of McMahon for her dedication to Connor's Cure foundation and the fight against pediatric cancer.

"'Kids shouldn’t even know what cancer is, let alone have to face it.' I cannot begin to describe how proud I am of @stephaniemcmahon. Her dedication to #ConnorsCure and tireless advocacy in the fight against pediatric cancer over the past decade has been truly inspiring. Today’s Executive Order, which she spearheaded, marks a historic breakthrough in this incredibly important cause," he wrote.
Check out his Instagram post below:

WWE CCO Triple H had a huge surprise for Stephanie McMahon at Wrestlepalooza

At Wrestlepalooza on September 20, WWE legend The Undertaker came out to his American Bada** theme song. The Phenom immediately went to Stephanie McMahon, who was sitting in the crowd. Taker then surprised McMahon, revealing that she was being inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame.

Triple H later spoke about it on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, where he joked that he was in trouble with his wife, claiming she was not happy with him.

"Yeah, has anybody got a good lawyer? I'm in trouble. Steph is not happy with me."

Triple H is currently doing an incredible job as the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what The Game has planned for the future of the company's superstars.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
