WWE's Stephanie McMahon talks about Connor Michalek as Donald Trump signed a new executive order fighting pediatric cancer

WWE's top officials have gone to the White House a few times since Donald Trump was originally elected in 2016. With Linda McMahon working now as the US Secretary of Education, it's no surprise to see Triple H and Stephanie McMahon around. Today, the three were in town for Trump's latest executive order regarding pediatric cancer.

Triple H was seen alongside Linda McMahon earlier this summer, speaking after the President of the United States signed an executive order to bring back the Presidential Fitness Test. On Tuesday, Trump signed the order, wanting to accelerate the research into childhood cancer with the help of artificial intelligence. Thanks to recommendations from the US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the Make America Healthy Commission, the government is doubling its investment in pediatric cancer research.

Trump confirmed that they'd be investing another $50 million a year in the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative. Trump vowed to defeat childhood cancer once and for all, and invited Stephanie McMahon to speak.

McMahon thanked the President before speaking on the little fan that touched millions of hearts over a decade ago, Connor Michalek.

"All of these people standing behind me were inspired by the story of a little boy named Connor Michalek. He was a little boy who didn't want to hug me because he gave chokeout hugs. He booed his favorite nurse when she came to give his chemo, and he always worried about his dad because his dad was Connor's best friend," said McMahon.

Stephanie gave a brief rundown of their time with Connor, including his favorite superstars, such as Daniel Bryan and Sheamus, and how their time with him impacted WWE as a whole.

What is Connor's Cure? The WWE-backed pediatric cancer charity

Connor Michalek was a young WWE fan who was able to meet his hero, Daniel Bryan, after a video of him went viral on social media in 2012. In less than a week, the message reached World Wrestling Entertainment, and Vince McMahon, then WWE Chairman and CEO, promised Michalek that he'd get his meeting with Bryan.

Michalek would attend a few shows between 2012 and 2014, including WrestleMania XXX, when Daniel Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship. Connor was in the front row and got to celebrate with Bryan after the match. A few weeks later, he'd pass away at just eight years old.

In 2014, Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon created Connor's Cure to honor the late fan. Since its foundation, Connor's Cure has raised over $4.5 million to help fight pediatric cancer. The foundation also promotes other kids battling pediatric cancer, posting stories of their fights as the world continues to work towards a cure.

Connor would also posthumously win The Warrior Award in 2015.

