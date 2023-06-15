Triple H sends message to Vegas Golden Knights following Championship win

Triple H has gifted the Las Vegas Golden Knights a WWE Championship after they won the NHL Stanley Cup last night.

The Golden Knights hired Bruce Cassidy one year ago today after he was fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy led the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup victory while the Bruins and new coach Jim Montgomery were bounced in the first round of the playoffs this year after a historic regular season.

The Golden Knights entered the National Hockey League as an expansion team six years ago and have already made it to two Stanley Cup Finals. They defeated the Florida Panthers in five games to win it all this year.

Triple H took to Twitter earlier today to congratulate the Golden Knights on their first Stanley Cup victory as a franchise and included an image of a custom WWE Championship in the post.

"A little more hardware can't hurt… Huge congratulations to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their incredible, first-ever #StanleyCup victory," tweeted Triple H.

Triple H congratulates the Denver Nuggets after winning their first NBA Championship

It was a year of first-time winners in professional sports in the United States. The Denver Nuggets also recently captured their first NBA Championship in franchise history by defeating the Miami Heat in five games.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokić was dominant throughout the entire postseason and did more than enough to validate his MVP regular season. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent the Denver Nuggets organization a message following their victory over the Miami Heat to become champions.

"Hard work. History made. Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn," he tweeted.

Triple H @TripleH

Hard work. History made. Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We'd like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn

In addition to handing out commemorative title belts to professional sports teams, WWE has also made several changes to its championships in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if the company unveils another new title design following next week's Unification match for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Do you think it is the right decision to unify the NXT and Women's Tag Team Championships?

