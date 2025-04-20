Triple H sends a two-word message to Stephanie McMahon after she opens WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Just like how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H kicked off Night One of WrestleMania 41, Night Two started with his wife. Stephanie McMahon cut a brief promo and welcomed fans to 'Mania once again.

Ad

The Billion Dollar Princess mentioned how she was 16 the last time WrestleMania was in Las Vegas, and now, her middle daughter is the same age. It was undoubtedly an emotional moment for Triple H, who has had quite a few of those across the weekend as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Taking to X/Twitter ahead of the first match of the show between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley, Triple H sent Stephanie McMahon a touching two-word message:

Ad

Trending

"Nobody better ❤️," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many surprises are expected tonight on WrestleMania Sunday, with Randy Orton set to face a mystery opponent and Lyra Valkyria needing a new tag team partner to replace Bayley. Elsewhere, Damian Priest will face Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight, and AJ Styles takes on Logan Paul for the first time ever.

The main event of WrestleMania 41 will see Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the latter's final 'Mania match. It will be interesting to see who leaves Las Vegas with the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.