Triple H will join elite group with rumored Hall of Fame induction

Triple H is reportedly set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend later this year. The Show of Shows will take place this April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was reported earlier today that The King of Kings will be honored at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony. The Game was reportedly surprised by the news during a Town Hall meeting for company employees today. It was noted that Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels made the announcement.

Triple H is set to join an elite group when he is inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. He was previously inducted as a member of D-Generation X in 2019 and will now take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame as a singles star. The 55-year-old currently serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer and has guided WWE to a ton of success as of late.

Seven other wrestlers have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. The other names are Ric Flair, Booker T, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

Flair was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a singles star in the Class of 2008 and again in 2012 with The Four Horseman. Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall were inducted as singles stars in 2005, 2015, and 2014, respectively, and later as nWo in 2020.

As a singles star, Bret Hart was inducted in 2006 and in 2019 as part of The Hurt Foundation. After his first Hall of Fame induction in 2013, Booker T, alongside Stevie Ray, was inducted in 2019 as Harlem Heat. Lastly, Shawn Michaels was inducted in 2011 and later as a member of DX in the Class of 2019.

Former WWE writer wants to have a conversation with Triple H

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared that he would like to have a thirty-minute conversation with Triple H about his booking.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo wondered why Cody Rhodes' family was not featured on this week's episode of the red brand. The veteran noted that The American Nightmare's family was in town for the show and wanted to know why the company didn't capitalize on it.

"I swear bro, I am not kidding around. I really wish I could have a 30-minute conversation with Triple H, just to understand. All these questions I'm asking, I would ask him. I am just assuming there is a reason behind everything, there has to be. As I said, it's in his hometown, his wife and his kids are there, and the setting is perfect. Nothing." [1:05:50 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place this Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be interesting to see if The Cerebral Assassin will make an appearance at the highly anticipated event this weekend.

