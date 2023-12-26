Triple H set to reunite former partners after over four years on an upcoming edition of SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming since taking over the creative team from Vince McMahon nearly 18 months ago, including creating new factions and reuniting old partners. Fans believe that The Game has another union in store in the coming year, as many are convinced that Tyler Bate will soon be making his main roster debut to align with his former tag team partner Butch.

Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate have been associated with each other for a long time. The duo has competed together and against each other in several instances. Dunne and Bate were part of the British Strong Style faction that also included Trent Seven. However, Trent is no longer a part of the company, while the other two have been on different paths for years.

While the former partners recently competed together in a couple of matches in NXT, they are yet to join forces on the main roster. Fans believe that it could change in a couple of weeks as Butch is slated to face Pretty Deadly on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown with a partner of his choosing. Many are convinced that Tyler Bate will make his debut on the blue brand to help The Bruiserweight even the odds against the heels.

You can view some fan reactions below:

WWE fans have been urging Triple H to change Butch's name

Triple H has completely turned things around for WWE since becoming the head of the creative team. The Game has undone a lot of changes made by the Vince McMahon-led management, including giving some stars their former name and character back. The list includes Austin Theory and LA Knight.

Fans have also urged the WWE CCO to repackage Butch, who was known as Pete Dunne before making his main roster debut. Dunne was one of the most prominent stars on the former black-and-gold brand but has failed to gain traction after moving to SmackDown.

He was a part of the Brawling Brutes faction for a long time, along with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. However, The Celtic Warrior has been gone for a long time, while Holland recently walked out on Butch, seemingly ending the union. This has left The Bruiserweight all alone.

With how things have been run in WWE under Triple H's leadership, a name and character change is likely around the horizon for the former NXT UK Champion.

