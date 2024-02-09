Triple H and several top WWE executives will be fired from the Stamford-based company within a year, predicts veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo predicted that Triple H and other top WWE executives would depart the promotion within a year.

Vince McMahon initially retired in 2022. However, he returned to the Stamford-based company in January 2023 as Executive Chairman. The 78-year-old recently resigned from his position and left the promotion amid being sued for sex trafficking by a former employee. Meanwhile, McMahon's son-in-law, Triple H, remains the Chief Content Officer.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo predicted that The Game and other former Vince McMahon associates would be let go from WWE within a year following the latter's departure:

"I'm gonna make a bold prediction right here. By the end of this year, bro, by the end of this year, anybody who was part of the Vince McMahon regime is going to be gone, bro. Gone. All the old horses. They are all going to be gone. I'm talking about all of them, bro," he said.

The former head writer added:

"I'm talking about [Bruce] Prichard. I'm talking about [Michael] Hayes, bro. I'm talking about maybe Shawn Michaels, that I'll tell you why a maybe. And, bro, I'm telling you Triple H. They are all going to be whipped clean within a year. And the main reason being, bro, because Endeavor is gonna go in a different direction." [11:01 - 12:10]

Ex-WWE star also claimed Triple H would be let go

Following Vince McMahon's initial retirement in 2022, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer. Many fans and experts have praised The Game's work as head of creative.

Nevertheless, former WWE Superstar Ryback predicted that Triple H would be let go from the company, alongside several other top executives:

"This isn't a prediction, it's a spoiler, to quote Oswald Cobblepot AKA Paul Heyman. Guys, what you're seeing play out is TKO is putting in the pieces that they need to replace within those walls in WWE. And what you're going to see, you're going to see Triple H fired, done. You're gonna see Bruce Pritchard fired, done. You're gonna see Michael Hayes fired, done. And you're gonna see all the other producers and people that have been there under Vince McMahon the last 15-20 years, you're gonna see those people fired," he said on Ryback TV.

The Game has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion since the mid-1990s. As an in-ring competitor, the 54-year-old won 14 world championships. Meanwhile, he held several executive positions, including Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

