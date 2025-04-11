Triple H shares behind-the-scenes look at major WWE SmackDown debut

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 11, 2025 22:51 GMT
The veteran serves as the company
The veteran serves as the company's Chief Content Officer.

Triple H shared a behind-the-scenes look at a major WWE star's SmackDown debut today on social media. The promotion is currently on The Road to WrestleMania 41, culminating next weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Washington, The Game took to Instagram to show behind-the-scenes footage of how Rey Fenix's entrance was put together. The former AEW star debuted on the blue brand last week and picked up a victory over NXT's Nathan Frazier. Triple H detailed exactly how he wanted the 34-year-old's entrance to look, and you can check it out in the video below.

"Creating the look and feel of an entrance with a new talent is some of the most fun. Nothing but bigger and brighter stages for @reyfenixmx in the future…," he wrote.
Rey Fenix and Penta were known as the Lucha Bros in All Elite Wrestling. Penta exited AEW in 2024, and Fenix's tumultuous time with the Jacksonville-based promotion came to an end earlier this year.

Former WWE writer claims Triple H would never allow him into the Hall of Fame

Wrestling legend and former head-writer of the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently claimed that Triple H would never allow him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The King of Kings will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania weekend this year. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Russo suggested that he had been blacklisted by the company and would never receive the honor.

"I'm so blacklisted and blackballed, and honestly, you don't think I sit back and see all my colleagues they use, like Eric Bischoff, [who] was just on Legends and Future [Greats]? You think I don't sit back and do that? Bro, that could be me. But then, I wouldn't be able to be me seven days a week, saying how I feel about the current product. And I wouldn't trade that in. That's not worth it for me,'' he said.
You can check out the video below for his comments:

WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be an eventful show next weekend. It will be interesting to see if Triple H and WWE's creative team have any surprises in store for fans at The Show of Shows.

About the author
Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Edited by Robert Lentini
