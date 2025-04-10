"Blacklisted" wrestling legend says Triple H won't induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend who admitted to being blacklisted by WWE was asked about whether Triple H would induct him into the Hall of Fame. He responded by stating that it wasn't going to happen.

Ad

In the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up a comment made by former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff, who said that while former WWE writer Vince Russo had a positive contribution to the wrestling business, he didn't think anyone would want to induct Russo into the Hall of Fame, which is being headlined by Stephanie McMahon's husband this year.

Russo responded by stating that he didn't care about it. When asked whether Triple H would induct him into the Hall of Fame, Russo explained why it wasn't going to happen and why he's ok with that.

Ad

Trending

"I'm so blacklisted and blackballed, and honestly, you don't think I sit back and see all my colleagues they use, like Eric Bischoff, [who] was just on Legends and Future [Greats]? You think I don't sit back and do that? Bro, that could be me. But then, I wouldn't be able to be me seven days a week, saying how I feel about the current product. And I wouldn't trade that in. That's not worth it for me,'' he said.

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

The WWE veteran added:

''I can't go on a podcast and go halfway. I just can't do that, no matter what fruits may be on that tree for me. I can't do it. I can't be a phony. I can't be a BSer. And if I can't come on these shows and say what I want to say, I'm not going to do it anymore. I'm blackballed; they'll never do anything with me because of the things I say. I get it, I understand, and I'm totally fine with that." [2:17-3:20]

Ad

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Who else is getting inducted in the Triple H-headlined edition of the WWE Hall of Fame?

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class is a very interesting one. When Triple H was surprised by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker during the Royal Rumble weekend this year, he was announced as the first (and headlining) inductee of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. So, who else is joining The Game?

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the women's wing, two-time Divas Champion and two-time Women's Champion Michelle McCool will be inducted. The Natural Disasters, i.e., Earthquake and Typhoon, will be inducted into the tag team wing. The legendary Lex Luger will be entering the Hall of Fame this year as well, after being surprised by Cody Rhodes.

While there's no celebrity wing announced this year as of this writing, there will be a Legacy Wing inducting three legends: Kamala, Dory Funk Sr., and Ivan Koloff.

Ad

Kamala was a menacing villain in the 1990s, Dory Funk Sr. was the patriarch of the iconic Funk wrestling family, and Ivan Koloff is the man responsible for arguably the most shocking moment in wrestling history: when he ended the seven-year reign of Bruno Sammartino as WWE (then WWWF) Champion. That one moment remains one of the most jaw-dropping incidents ever witnessed at Madison Square Garden.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More