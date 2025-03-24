Triple H shares blame for recent backlash from WWE fans, according to veteran (Exclusive)

WWE CCO Triple H recently landed in some hot water with fans after it was announced that he would be inducted into the Hall of Fame again this year. According to former Head Writer Vince Russo, he himself is to blame, up to an extent.

A considerable section of fans is outraged that Triple H is being overexposed to the point of receiving another induction despite already being a Hall of Famer as part of the D-Generation X stable. While some argue that The Game may have been convinced by his colleagues and other WWE Superstars to accept the accolade, Russo believes the veteran is still at fault for letting others influence him.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo pointed out that this would never have worked with Vince McMahon, as the latter always made it clear he was not after more recognition.

"When you say Triple H is not in the editing room and he is not saying put me in this, put me in that, and you're saying you know the people under him are doing that, you know, maybe, to get over with him or whatever. But it's so funny because then you would have thought they would have handled Vince McMahon the same way. But they never did because they knew Vince didn't want that... Vince would look at that and say take me out of that, put one of the boys in my spot." [11:22 onwards]

The WWE veteran pointed out another problem with Triple H

According to Vince Russo, Triple H has been overexposed to the public lately, which has led to resentment against him.

During the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"Triple H is all over everything, all over everything. All over the WrestleMania promo. He is all over. Vince never did that. He never ever put himself all over everything. So I think the combination of the two, Chris, if Triple H was not in so many packages, you know, going out there in the beginning of WrestleMania if he didn't put himself out there as much as he does, I don't think people would have that much of a problem with it." [3:13 onwards]

For now, it remains to be seen how the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony pans out after Triple H is inducted.

