WWE veteran explains why fans are turning against Triple H after recent events (Exclusive)

Triple H recently came under fire by WWE fans owing to his upcoming Hall of Fame induction. However, a veteran believes the anger against him is misdirected.

Since his ascension to the top of the company's administration, Triple H has put in tremendous effort to revolutionize the pro wrestling scene. His work has certainly not gone unnoticed, as he has always been quite generous with public appearances. According to Vince Russo, that could be part of the issue causing fans to turn against him.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo stated that Triple H's overexposure may be a reason for the backlash. The WWE veteran said:

"Triple H is all over everything, all over everything. All over the WrestleMania promo. He is all over. Vince never did that. He never ever put himself all over everything. So I think the combination of the two, Chris, if Triple H was not in so many packages, you know, going out there in the beginning of WrestleMania if he didn't put himself out there as much as he does, I don't think people would have that much of a problem with it." [3:13 onwards]

The WWE veteran thinks Chyna should also be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Vince Russo believes that if Triple H can be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame again, despite having been inducted as part of D-Generation X, then Chyna should receive similar recognition as well.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained:

"Then induct Chyna in by herself at the same time. Right? I mean she was in the group DX, we put them in as a group, now we gonna put him in as a singles wrestler. Who matches her? [...] There was no other Chyna, there will never ever be another Chyna. So if you are gonna do that, does she get in next year on her own? I mean that's just a question I am asking," Russo said. [1:55 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether Triple H will comment on the matter in the future.

