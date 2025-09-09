Triple H shares honest opinion on AJ Lee’s WWE return

WWE Head of Creative Triple H recently shared his honest opinion about AJ Lee's return to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. The 38-year-old inked a deal with the global juggernaut after a decade.

The three-time WWE Divas Champion showed up on the September 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to confront Becky Lynch. She worked her way to a Mixed Tag Team Match for WWE Wrestlepalooza. AJ Lee will join forces with her husband, CM Punk, to compete with The Man and The Visionary at the premium live event.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE CCO Triple H commented on the much-talked-about return. Hunter opined that despite being away from the business for a decade, AJ Lee has not missed a beat. He added that Lee is still as charismatic as ever, and fans are loving watching her.

"When you have four performers who are that talented, and AJ [Lee] just coming back, it’s been ten years, and she hasn’t missed a beat. Just right in there and as charismatic as ever. Fans are loving it," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting remark about Triple H following AJ Lee's blockbuster return

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo doesn't seem to be a massive fan of Triple H's booking decisions. The veteran made an intriguing comment about Hunter after AJ Lee's return to the global juggernaut.

In a recent X/Twitter update, Russo insinuated that the former world champion relied heavily on pop-inducing moments. Referring to the WWE Head of Creative as "The KING of POPS," the 64-year-old claimed that Triple H was by no means better than Tony Khan if seen from a creative standpoint.

"From this point going forward, @TripleH's new moniker will be: "The KING of POPS" Bro---you take away his POP CARD and he ain't got NOTHIN' over @TonyKhan Creatively," claimed Russo.

You can check out Vince Russo's X/Twitter post below:

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso From this point going forward, @TripleH 's new moniker will be: "The KING of POPS" Bro---you take away his POP CARD and he ain't got NOTHIN' over @TonyKhan Creatively. https://t.co/17iU7cSFQn

After AJ Lee, there have been several rumors suggesting more returns in the future. It remains to be seen what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for the rumored returns.

