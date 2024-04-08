Triple H shares message to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes ahead of career changing WrestleMania match

Triple H has shared a message to Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes ahead of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania.

The Tribal Chief and The Rock picked up a massive victory in the main event of Night One. The Bloodline defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match and are now allowed to interfere in tonight's main event. The Final Boss pinned The American Nightmare after hitting The People's Elbow last night.

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Triple H took to his official X account to send a message to both competitors in tonight's main event. He noted that the storyline has captivated fans for over a year and nothing will ever be the same after the title match tonight.

"Their story has captivated an entire industry for over a year. Tonight, they main event the biggest #WrestleMania EVER. No matter the outcome, after tonight… nothing will be the same. @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes TONIGHT at @WrestleMania XL Sunday 7e/4p @peacock @WWENetwork," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves opens up about changes in WWE under Triple H

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves has shared some of the differences in WWE now that Vince McMahon is no longer with the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Graves discussed Triple H as a boss and noted that The Game is an "old-school guy". The veteran added that The King of Kings is very easy to work with and has an incredible understanding of the wrestling business.

"I think you hit the nail right on the head," Graves said. "He is an old-school guy. He's a wrestling historian, and he's a fan, a lifelong fan. He understands this in a way that I don't know too many people on Earth understand the sports entertainment business. It's been a breath of fresh air. He's been very easy to deal with, very easy to approach," said Graves. [From 2:49 – 3:10]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Triple H has received rave reviews from his peers so far as his power has grown in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the former superstar has planned for wrestling fans moving forward.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE