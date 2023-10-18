Triple H shares rare message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Triple H has shared a rare message on social media today ahead of WWE Crown Jewel.

WWE is already building toward its next premium live event following the success of the Fastlane event earlier this month. Two marquee title matches have already been announced for Crown Jewel next month in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on November 4th. Rhea Ripley is set to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 5-Way match at Crown Jewel as well.

Ahead of the premium live event, Triple H took to social media to send a message to fans. The Game noted that Crown Jewel is already shaping up to be another historic show and encouraged fans to purchase tickets, as seen in his post below.

Former WWE manager "confused" with Triple H's announcement on SmackDown

Triple H announced the hiring of Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM this past Friday night on the blue brand.

During the show, Triple H also announced that Adam Pearce will be receiving a promotion and will be the official RAW GM moving forward. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell stated that SmackDown was "an okay show" this week and added that the hiring of Nick Aldis confused him. Mantell predicted that Aldis and Pearce would wind up feuding with each other in the months ahead:

"My initial perception is it was just an okay show. Nothing spectacular happened. No alliances changed. But that's the way they do things. Let's see where they go from here. You know what confused me? It's the hiring of [Nick] Aldis. I knew it was coming. But I think we'll have those two end up feuding too. We'll almost have to in 6-8 months." [From 01:13 to 01:45]

Logan Paul recently called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio following his victory over Dillon Danis on Saturday night. Only time will tell if Paul and Mysterio clash next month at WWE Crown Jewel.

