Triple H shares somber message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE legends Triple H and The Rock have a storied past that has continued into the current era. Now, The Game is issuing a message about their history.

A&E's Superstar Sunday block of programming will return tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The new content will include the one-hour return of WWE Rivals and the two-hour return of Biography: WWE Legends. The return of Rivals will focus on Triple H and The Rock.

The Game took to X this afternoon to promote his episode. The trailer below shows The Great One discussing their unique bond and chemistry, noting that they are friends and brothers. Triple H recalled how they had so many incredible matches and moments, so the respect will always be there, and the brotherhood will never be broken.

"Destined to do this forever… thank God. Get an in-depth look at my rivalry with @TheRock tonight at 8/7c when #WWERivals returns to @AETV. #WWEonAE," he wrote with the clip below.

The last Rock vs. HHH singles bout was a No DQ fight, which ended in a no contest due to outside interference on the August 19, 2002 edition of RAW from Norfolk, VA.

WWE and A&E to premiere new programming

The Superstar Sunday block of programming on A&E has been a hit for both sides in the past, and now it is returning on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Tonight's programming will kick off at 6 p.m. ET with a rerun of the Rivals episode on Triple H vs. Mick Foley, then a rerun of Steve Austin vs. The Rock. The new Rivals episode on Triple H vs. The Rock will then premiere at 8 p.m. ET and will feature Freddie Prinze Jr. with a roundtable discussion of various superstars.

Biography: Legends will then premiere on Randy Orton at 9 p.m. ET. A rerun of the Rivals episode on Orton vs. The Undertaker will air right after at 11 p.m. ET.

Rivals episodes airing later this season include Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage, The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan, The Dudleyz vs. The Hardyz vs. Edge & Christian, John Cena vs. Randy Orton, and The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels. Biography specials set to air this season include Scott Hall, British Bulldog, DDP, Sgt. Slaughter, Roman Reigns.

