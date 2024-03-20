"Triple H signing their release papers after WrestleMania XL" - WWE fans react to popular tag team's current run on RAW

Triple H revived WWE's tag team division after a series of mishaps and poor booking choices under the old regime. However, fans recently reacted to a popular tag team's run heading into WrestleMania XL.

Last year, Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft. The team showed promise during a short stint on the developmental brand, and fans had high hopes for the trio as they could've been used and represented well on a global scale.

However, the trio made a handful of appearances over the past year and lost most of their matches on WWE's main roster. On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Awesome Truth defeated Veer and Sanga in a comedic fashion to qualify for WrestleMania XL.

Check out some reactions below:

The fans were happy that Truth and Miz were heading to Philadelphia. However, many believe that the company hasn't taken the trio seriously since their arrival on the red brand, and the poorly booked match could take a disastrous turn for the trio in the coming months.

Jinder Mahal previously competed for a major title on WWE RAW

A few years ago, Jinder Mahal received a massive push to the top under the previous regime when he dethroned Randy Orton and captured his first WWE Championship. After becoming one of the longest-reigning champions on SmackDown, he dropped the title to AJ Styles.

However, the push continued for The Modern Day Maharaja as he captured the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34 from Randy Orton. Unfortunately, he lost the title in less than two weeks to Jeff Hardy and hasn't risen to the top following the loss.

Earlier this year, Jinder Mahal made a grand return to WWE and engaged in a verbal and physical battle with The Rock. A week later, he challenged Seth Rollins to a match and got a title shot against the World Heavyweight Champion. However, he failed to defeat The Visionary.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Modern Maharaja returned to the brand and was in the corner of Indus Sher for their tag team match against The Awesome Truth. Sadly, the trio hasn't made an impact on the brand. It will be interesting to see what the management does with the trio in the coming months.

